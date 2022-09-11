Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.80% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPAB remained flat at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

