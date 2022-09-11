Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 37,259 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,259 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,734,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZT stock remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.26.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

