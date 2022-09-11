Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 44,919 Shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,919 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 1.34% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TETC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,820,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,265 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth $13,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,063,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,611 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 549,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Trading Up 0.2 %

TETC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,056. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Tech and Energy Transition Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

