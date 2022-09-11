Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 458,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $934,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 169,089 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Company Profile

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

