Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.29% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 8,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

