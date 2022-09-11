Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $20,011,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 1,407,365 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after buying an additional 496,178 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

JOFF stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,378. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

