Apron (APN) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

Apron (APN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Apron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron has a total market capitalization of $291,258.09 and $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apron has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Apron Coin Profile

APN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. The official website for Apron is apron.network. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

Buying and Selling Apron

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.