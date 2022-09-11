AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $135.81.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

