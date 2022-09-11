Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

