Ardor Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $117.49 million and $15.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00094806 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00072725 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033434 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008000 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008977 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002663 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
