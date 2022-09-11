Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,500,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPDB. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $3,423,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDB remained flat at $9.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

