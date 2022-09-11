Aristeia Capital LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,137 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 3.11% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of CPTK stock remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.