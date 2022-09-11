Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $11.59 Million in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,185,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,585,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 2.75% of Colicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Colicity by 511.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 112,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,492. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

