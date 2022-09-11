Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $9.33 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.84% of Orion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHPA. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Orion Acquisition by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Orion Acquisition by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Orion Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Orion Acquisition by 29,493.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,668,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,841 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Orion Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OHPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.