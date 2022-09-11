Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $34.34 Million Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 751,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,339,000. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 368,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 356,230 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 224.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 71,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 774,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,985. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

