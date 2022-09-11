Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,253,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,691,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,443,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

RVAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,790. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVAC. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Riverview Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

