Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 799,678 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 799,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 15.90% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRLH remained flat at $10.09 during midday trading on Friday. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,020. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

