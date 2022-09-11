Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $16.30 Million Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,297,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 4.43% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in COVA Acquisition by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in COVA Acquisition by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

COVA Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Friday. 1,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

COVA Acquisition Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.