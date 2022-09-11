Ark (ARK) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $61.85 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 140,115,006 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.