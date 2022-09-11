Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.82% of Arrow Electronics worth $64,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,811 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

