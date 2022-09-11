Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,830 at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,311.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $202.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

