AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

