AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $73,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 55,150,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,687,610. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

