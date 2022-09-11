Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Position Reduced by Xn LP

Xn LP trimmed its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855,475 shares during the quarter. Aurora Innovation accounts for 0.6% of Xn LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Xn LP’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 42.0% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

