Aurox Reaches 1-Day Volume of $263,574.00 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $19.31 or 0.00089304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and $263,574.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

