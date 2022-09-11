Barclays Cuts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €28.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Zalando has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 164.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.