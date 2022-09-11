Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €6.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €5.16 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. Uniper has a 52 week low of €4.19 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($43.32).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

