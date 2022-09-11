Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,279,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119,049 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 2.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $47,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,895,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,146. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

