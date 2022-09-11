Berkley W R Corp Buys 263,400 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 717,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,928,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,387 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 888,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 474,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 532,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 440,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,711. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $743.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

