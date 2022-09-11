Berkley W R Corp Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.39% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,502,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of PCX remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.