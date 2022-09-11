Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. International Media Acquisition comprises 0.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.22% of International Media Acquisition worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAQ. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,910,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,757,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 267,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,537,000.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

IMAQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

International Media Acquisition Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

