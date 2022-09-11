Berkley W R Corp Increases Position in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.36% of InFinT Acquisition worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFIN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $961,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 6.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:IFIN remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

