Berkley W R Corp Purchases 19,200 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 375,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 255,233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

ISLE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,338. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

