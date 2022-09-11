Berkley W R Corp Sells 297,504 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,504 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,046,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,617,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Profile

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

