Berkley W R Corp Sells 99,277 Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Berkley W R Corp cut its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,277 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.81% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATA. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $293,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Americas Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Americas Technology Acquisition Profile

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.