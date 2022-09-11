BIDR Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.14 million and $13.88 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

