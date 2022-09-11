Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0323 on Top Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $76,460.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 48,060,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is bigdataprotocol.com.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

