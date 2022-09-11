Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.7 %

BILI opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

