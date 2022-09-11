Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $20.00 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and $9.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,003,342,405 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

