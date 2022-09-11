BitCore Price Tops $0.0738 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $139,959.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.04 or 0.08166478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00179469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00290105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00721616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00610044 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

