BitForex Token Reaches One Day Volume of $290,248.00 (BF)

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $290,248.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073,705 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom.

BitForex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders.The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.