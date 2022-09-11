Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Shares Sold by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Black Mountain Acquisition accounts for 2.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,299,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,462,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Mountain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Black Mountain Acquisition Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

