Black Phoenix (BPX) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Black Phoenix has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Black Phoenix has a market capitalization of $160,832.77 and approximately $16,073.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Black Phoenix coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

BPX is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Black Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

