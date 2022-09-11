BlackHat (BLKC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $78,882.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $509,868.21 and approximately $78,882.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00781117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.