Blackstone Inc. Acquires New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 833,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,813. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.