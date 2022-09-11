Blackstone Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blackstone Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,200 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of DT Midstream worth $71,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 431,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,363. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.