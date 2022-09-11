Blackstone Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.38% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 427,348 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 304,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 269,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 648,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,274. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -200.93 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -1,871.43%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

