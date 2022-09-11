Blackstone Inc. Sells 1,520,195 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,321,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,520,195 shares during the period. Callon Petroleum comprises 1.1% of Blackstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.12% of Callon Petroleum worth $432,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 4.4 %

Callon Petroleum Profile

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 1,011,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

