Blackstone Inc. Sells 1,550,718 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Blackstone Inc. lessened its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,550,718 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc. owned about 3.08% of NuStar Energy worth $48,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 489,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 443,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.14%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,326,604.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.