Blackstone Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Blackstone Inc. lowered its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 622,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

DISA stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

